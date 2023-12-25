On Sunday, December 25, the Israeli military said that it had found the remains of five captives who had died at the hands of Hamas. After recovering two more dead from a separate location two weeks prior, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) also posted a video depicting a Hamas tunnel network in Gaza City. "In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages abducted during the October 7 massacre and brought them back to Israel", read the caption to the post on X (formerly Twitter). Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Says It Uncovered Biggest Hamas Tunnel Yet, IDF Shares Video.

IDF Recover Bodies of Five Hostages Inside Hamas Tunnel

In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages—abducted during the October 7 Massacre—and brought them back to Israel: 🕯️WO Ziv Dado 🕯️SGT Ron Sherman 🕯️CPL Nik Beizer 🕯️Eden Zacharia 🕯️Elia Toledano May their memory be a… pic.twitter.com/tq1UlLo8Z2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 24, 2023

