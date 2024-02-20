On Monday, February 19, the Israeli military released fresh footage and expressed concerns for a woman and her two boys, one of whom is a newborn and the youngest captive taken by Hamas terrorists. Although the Israeli authorities have not corroborated Hamas' November announcement that all three had perished in an Israeli strike, the group did make the allegation. After Shiri Bibas was spotted on a street camera in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, flanked by seven armed men, Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the soldiers were "concerned for the welfare" of Bibas. Hagari said during a televised briefing that Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli captive, was "stolen from his crib" in the Nir Oz settlement when he was just nine months old and his sibling, Ariel, was just four. Kfir Bibas would have turned one year old on January 18 if he were still alive. Israel-Palestine War: Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Hamas’ Conditions for Hostage Deal Involving Withdrawal of Israeli Troops From Gaza, Says Report.

IDF Shares Footage of Hamas' Youngest Hostage

🔴Footage from Oct. 7 of Shiri Bibas with her 4-year-old child and 9-month-old baby covered in a sheet, being transported by their terrorist kidnappers in eastern Khan Yunis: pic.twitter.com/GPOCxYts6Q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 19, 2024

