Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday criticised Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyah’s contention that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip is a possibility. “Amihai Eliyah’s words are detached from reality,” Netanyahu said. In an interview with Radio Kol Berama, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu had said, “This is one of the possibilities,” when he was asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave. 'This Is a Time for War': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects UN and Global Community’s Plea for Immediate Ceasefire Citing US Action After 9/11 Attacks.

Israel to Drop Nuclear Bomb on Gaza?

BREAKING: Netanyahu says comment by Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyah, regarding possibility of dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza, is 'detached from reality'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 5, 2023

