A tragic incident unfolded at Italy’s Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport on Tuesday, July 8, when a man allegedly ran onto the tarmac and was sucked into the engine of a moving aircraft. The horrifying event occurred as a Volotea Airbus A319 was preparing to take off for Asturias, Spain. Following the incident, airport authorities suspended all flight operations between 10:20 AM and noon local time, citing a “problem on the taxiway.” Local media reports suggest the man entered the restricted area without authorisation. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the runway breach and fatality is currently underway. Air India Cabin Crew Members Put in Detainee Cell at Zurich Airport Over Missing Travel Documents.

Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine in Italy

