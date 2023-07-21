A massive tornado swept through Italy's Milan on Friday, beginning at 11 am local time. The tornado damaged homes, properties, trees and everything that came in its way. A harrowing video captures the relentless power of a twister as it tears through the streets connecting Gessate and Cernusco sul Naviglio. According to the Italian weather site MeteoWeb, many people are feared injured. Waterspout Outbreak at Gulf of Finland as Eyewitnesses Observe Six Spectacular Phenomenons (Watch Video).

Italy Tornado Video:

BREAKING: Tornado in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/GJOh1DQvDW — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 21, 2023

Italy Tornado:

BREAKING: A damaging tornado has impacted densely populated portions of the Milan metro, specifically Cernusco sul Naviglio, Lombardy, NW Italy about 2 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/I1EyaE4rsx — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) July 21, 2023

