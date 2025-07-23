A Jacksonville police officer has been stripped of duty after viral video showed him punching 22-year-old William McNeil Jr., a Black man, during a February traffic stop in Florida. Dashcam footage shows McNeil calmly seated, questioning the stop for driving without headlights in daylight. Moments later, officers smash his window, punch him, and drag him out. McNeil suffered facial injuries. The officer, identified as D. Bowers, has been removed from law enforcement duties. Despite the sheriff defending the legality of the stop, he refused to justify the violence, saying, “I will not defend Officer Bowers’ response.” The punch was not captured on bodycams, but the video has sparked backlash and an internal investigation. McNeil pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest. Calls for accountability and justice continue to grow across social media. Horror in Salford: Double-Decker Bus’s Roof Torn Off After Crashing Into Low Bridge in UK, Passengers Thrown Off Top Deck; Driver Arrested As 20 Injured (Watch Video).

Jacksonville Cop Pulled From Duty After Punching Black Man in Viral Traffic Stop Video

NEW: Jacksonville police officer "stripped of his duties" after a video went viral of him punching a man in the face at a traffic stop. The incident took place back in February but recently gained traction after the man, William McNeil Jr., shared the footage. McNeil Jr., 22… pic.twitter.com/ImVgmX9RO0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2025

