Microblogging site Twitter has added Ethereum to its tipping feature. The micro blogging site added bitcoin tips in September. Notably, the feature is available only on mobiles. However, Ethereum wallet support is available only to those users who agree to the company's tipping policy, a Twitter spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Here Is The Tweet:

