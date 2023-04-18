In a shocking incident that took place in the United Kingdom, activists of 'Just Stop Oil' disrupted an ongoing World Snooker Championship game that was underway. A video going viral on social media shows 'Just Stop Oil' activists stopping the game and one of them pouring orange powder on the snooker table. Pictures and video of the act by 'Just Stop Oil' activists at the World Snooker Championship game in the UK have gone viral on social media. Austria: Climate Activists Throw Black Liquid at Artist Gustav Klimt’s Painting at Leopold Museum in Vienna (Watch Video).

Climate Change Activists Storm Snooker Championships in UK

Climate change activists from Just Stop Oil have stormed the Snooker Championships and covered the snooker table in orange paint because…climate change 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fm7ewi35n2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2023

'Just Stop Oil' Activists Distrupt World Snooker Championship Match

Not content with spraying paintings in museums, spilling milk in shops and chaining themselves to roads, the Just Stop Oil activists have now distrupted the World Snooker Championship and wrecked the snooker table. Absolute morons. pic.twitter.com/sWIUESx1oW — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 17, 2023

