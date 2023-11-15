Several videos are doing rounds on social media that show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chased out of a Vancouver restaurant by the pro-ceasefire protestors. The incident occurred Tuesday night when Justin Trudeau was out for "wine and dine". Videos posted online show Trudeau sitting at a table at a restaurant called Vij’s when protesters arrive and start chanting due to his government's position on the Gaza situation. The videos show Trudeau leaving the eatery as protesters yell, "You have blood on your hands!" Justin Trudeau Booed by Crowd Outside Canada Mosque for Supporting Israel Amid Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Justin Trudeau Chased Out of Vancouver Restaurant

WATCH: Pro-ceasefire protesters force Justin Trudeau to leave Vancouver restaurant amid chants "you have blood on your hands!"pic.twitter.com/aLOqO2ZoDE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2023

'Blood on Your Hands'

Justin Trudeau chased out of Vancouver restaurant by screaming mob hurling accusations of genocide despite his irrelevance on the world stage and slumping poll numbers at home. pic.twitter.com/k8IIpFeNXs — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)