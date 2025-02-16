Three prominent religious performers, including rising social media sensation Khawaja Ali Kazim, died in a tragic traffic accident near Sehwan Sharif in Pakistan on Friday, February 14. The accident occurred near Manjhand when their vehicle collided while en route to Karachi. Kazim, along with Syed Jan Ali Rizvi and Zain Turabi, were returning from the annual Imam e Zamana celebration at Anjuman Haideri Khairpur. Kazim, known for his devotional poetry, had recently gained significant attention on social media. Local authorities are investigating the details of the collision. Pakistan Road Mishaps: At Least 16 People Killed, 45 Others Injured in 2 Accidents Involving Vehicles Heading to Sehwan City Ahead of Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

