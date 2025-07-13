A shocking kidnapping attempt in New York’s Coney Island was caught on camera, showing a man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight. The video shows the child, Rah'Shem Gantt, walking with his parents when the suspect suddenly picked him up and tried to flee. The parents acted swiftly, chasing the man down and pinning him to the ground until authorities arrived. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Robalino, has since been arrested and charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. The incident occurred during the 4th of July event. 4/20 Celebration in New York Viral Video: Clouds of Smoke and Waves of Laughter Fill the Air of Washington Square Park As Weed Lovers Gather To Get Stoned (Watch).

Kidnapping Attempt Foiled in New York City

NEW: New York man tries kidnapping a 6-year-old child off the street in New York City. Rah'Shem Gantt and his parents were looking for some popcorn when a man dressed in black snatched him and tried leaving with him. The boy’s mother and father chased the man down and pinned… pic.twitter.com/WGwgQXxccZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 12, 2025

