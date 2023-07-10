Larry Nassar, the disgraced former doctor for USA Gymnastics, reportedly suffered many stabbings while incarcerated in a federal facility. On Sunday afternoon, a fellow prisoner attacked the 59-year-old convicted sexual abuser at the high-security United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. Nassar had back and chest stab wounds. His injuries are still not fully known, but according to the reports, he is presently in stable condition. After being found guilty of both state and federal counts for sexually abusing kids and young women on the USA gymnastics team, Nassar is currently serving hundreds of years in prison at the Florida Jail. Larry Nassar Victims to Get USD 500 Mn University Settlement.

Larry Nassar Attacked in US Jail

BREAKING: Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing girls under his care, stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 10, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, has been stabbed multiple times at a federal prison — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 10, 2023

