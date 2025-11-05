In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed in the middle of the road in broad daylight at Jagadgirigutta bus stop in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, November 5. Police suspect a previous enmity led to the attempted murder incident. The injured person was identified as Roshan, a resident of Jagadgirigutta. Reportedly, there was a running financial dispute between Roshan and the suspect, Balreddy, a rowdy sheeter, for the past few days. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad

Sensitive Content నడిరోడ్డులో యువకుడిపై కత్తి దాడి కలకలం హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలో పూర్తిగా అదుపుతప్పిన లా అండ్ ఆర్డర్ జగద్గిరిగుట్ట బస్టాండ్ సమీపంలో పట్టపగలు తన స్నేహితుడు రషీద్ పై కత్తితో దాడి చేసిన బాల్రెడ్డి అనే వ్యక్తి తీవ్ర గాయాలతో అక్కడినుండి పారిపోయిన రషీద్ రక్తపు మడుగుల్లో… pic.twitter.com/hzB7TtL56B — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

