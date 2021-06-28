Fire Erupts Near London's Elephant and Castle Station, Fire Tenders at Spot:

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows https://t.co/L7YXgTDzE0 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

The fire in #elephantandcastle is now under control. Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the scene. Road closures are still in place in the area. pic.twitter.com/jAJge09Obg — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

