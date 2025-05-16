In a deeply disturbing incident, two kittens were brutally tortured and killed on Ickenham Road in Ruislip, northwest London, on Saturday, May 3. Metropolitan Police are urgently seeking two teenagers seen on CCTV in connection with the act. A boy, carrying a black duffel bag believed to contain the kittens, was spotted walking with a red-haired girl before both fled the scene. A witness claimed to have seen the gruesome act unfold. The boy is described as 5ft6 with short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket and jeans. The girl, also 5ft6, had long red hair and wore a white top with black shorts. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD3355/03MAY or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. UK Shocker: Woman Kills Daughters ‘Who Got in Way of Her Sex Life’, Sentenced to 32 Years in Jail.

Kittens Tortured and Killed as Police Hunt Teen Suspects

Do you recognise these two people? We are appealing for the public's help to identify two teenagers who we want to speak to following the death of two kittens in Ruislip. Anyone who can help identifying them should call 101, giving the reference CAD3355/03MAY. Please speak to… pic.twitter.com/yJ3LMIIrOw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 15, 2025

