Major General Chris Donahue Becomes Last American Soldier To Leave Afghanistan

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

