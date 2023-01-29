Maldives President Solih on Sunday won the presidential primary, his party said, according to a report in Bloomberg. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Maldives President won the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential primary election. Reports also suggest that Solih's challenger, former President Mohamed Nasheed has not accepted the result as yet. Ahmed Adeeb, Former Vice-President of Maldives, Detained by Indian Agencies in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin For Trying to Enter India Illegally.

Maldives President Solih Wins Presidential Primary Election

Maldives President Solih wins presidential primary, party says https://t.co/6XBJ1PVYyz pic.twitter.com/TUPa9RNc05 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2023

