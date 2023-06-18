An unidentified man fell more than 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk on June 5. The 33-year-old man fell off the Grand Canyon West Skywalk at about 9 am on June 5, reported USA Today, citing Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office. The authorities have not disclosed the name of the deceased. Chicago Shooting: 20 Shot, One Dead at Parking Lot During Juneteenth Celebration in Willowbrook (Watch Videos).

Man Falls From Grand Canyon Skywalk:

On June 5, a man fell more than 4,000 feet off the Grand Canyon Skywalk. The victim has not been identified yet, with the reason for the fall unknown. https://t.co/WOi3dtORd7 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)