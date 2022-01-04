New York, January 4: Former US first lady Melania Trump took to Twitter and shared that it is "widely reported that hat Bitcoin's market cap exceeds USD$1 Trillion." Melania Trump also mentioned the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin Genesis Block. She wished a happy anniversary to the Bitcoin currency and named Satoshi Nakamoto in her tweet, widely believed to be the pseudonymous person behind developing Bitcoin. Other users also wished the digital currency a happy birthday using the hashtag "Happy Birthday Bitcoin."

It is widely reported that Bitcoin's market cap exceeds USD$1 Trillion. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin Genesis Block. Happy Anniversary, #SatoshiNakamoto #MelaniaNFT pic.twitter.com/aZqNJFcZmd — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 3, 2022

The bitcoin network launched exactly 13 years ago today. On this day in 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first bitcoin block and changed the world. Happy birthday, Bitcoin. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) January 3, 2022

