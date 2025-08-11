Colombia Presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was shot in the head two months ago during a public rally in Bogota, died on Monday, August 11. Miguel Uribe was shot on June 7, 2025, during a rally in the city. He was shot three times, including twice in the head. The 39-year-old member of the Democratic Center party had announced his intention last October to run in the 2026 presidential election. In July, the Colombian police said that they had arrested five suspects in the case, including a 15-year-old alleged hitman. Miguel Uribe Assassination Attempt: Presidential Candidate Shot in Public in Colombia’s Bogota, Attacker Arrested (Disturbing Videos).

Miguel Uribe Turbay Dies

JUST IN - Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay dies after being shot in the head last June. pic.twitter.com/gc2xnQFH2f — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 11, 2025

Disturbing Video Showing Exact Moment Miguel Uribe Turbay Shot

GRAPHIC: Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe in critical condition with reported head wound following assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/CkOTpet04o — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)