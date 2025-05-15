A Minneapolis father is speaking out after his young son allegedly discovered explicit content featuring gay men on a school-issued iPad. The man claims the device was lent by a teacher and was shocked to find video of gay men having sex upon opening it. He reported the incident to the school but says his concerns were ignored. “You guys gotta quit putting all this stuff in front of these kids,” he said, criticising the presence of any sexual material in schools. The school district has not publicly responded to the allegations as the incident gains attention online. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Minneapolis Father Outraged After Son Finds Explicit Content on School-Issued iPad

NEW: Minneapolis man says his son was lent an iPad from his teacher and opened it up to find "a group of gay men having s*x." The man said he was ignored by the school when he told them about his horrifying discovery. "You guys gotta quit putting all this stuff in front of… pic.twitter.com/u3wvCjOM4q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2025

