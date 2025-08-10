A strange incident unfolded at a Tower Hamlets bus stop in the UK when a visibly distressed man, identified as Surya, was accused by bystanders of harassing a woman. While assault allegations remain unconfirmed, Surya loudly denied any wrongdoing, insisting CCTV footage would clear him. He further claimed to be a victim of modern slavery and unpaid wages, before repeatedly shouting the phrase, “Modi is my daddy,” drawing public attention. Eyewitnesses described him as mentally unstable. The altercation, partly captured on video, quickly spread online for its unusual mix of accusations and erratic statements. As of August 9, 2025, there have been no official police reports or updates regarding the case, leaving the full context of the incident unclear. Ireland Racism Horror: 6-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Attacked in Waterford, Hit in Private Parts and Punched in Face.

Man Shouts ‘Modi Is My Daddy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Hamlets 🇵🇸 (@mr_hamlets)

