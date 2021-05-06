"Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweeted. Former President of Maldives and speaker of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday.

