A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leader, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was killed in the alleged Israeli strike in Syria's Damascus on Monday, April 1. A security source also confirmed the report to Reuters. According to the reports, six people died in an alleged Israeli airstrike. Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos).

Mohammad Reza Zahedi Dies

BREAKING - ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON DAMASCUS KILLS LEADER OF IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS MOHAMMAD REZA ZAHEDI - SECURITY SOURCE TO REUTERS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 1, 2024

