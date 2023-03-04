Andrey Botikov, one of the creators of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, was allegedly killed in Moscow, according to a report in Disclose.tv. Botikov was reportedly found strangled to death with a belt. The Russian virologist had helped Russia develop the country's COVID-19 vaccine. He was found dead after an altercation took place with an intruder in his Moscow apartment, local media reports said. Sputnik V Demonstrates Strong Protection Against Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Says Study.

Andrey Botikov Killed in Moscow

NEW - Andrey Botikov, one of the creators of the Russian Sputnik V Covid vaccine, was killed in Moscow.https://t.co/J9e2U99IIi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 3, 2023

