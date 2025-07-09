New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface

A screengrab of the video shows house floating down a river in Ruidoso, New Mexico, as heavy rain triggers flooding. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

Amid flash floods in Texas, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in the US state of New Mexico. Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village. The development comes after flash floods hit Texas and claimed over 100 lives with 160 people reported missing. ""Do not attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle," NWS Albuquerque said. Texas Floods: Death Toll Surpasses 100; Over 160 People Still Missing After Deadly Floods, Says Governor Greg Abbott.

People Trapped in Their Houses in Riodoso, New Mexico

👀🙏🏼This is the current state of Riodoso, New Mexico. People are trapped in their houses, in their cars and homes are floating away.🙏🏼👀 pic.twitter.com/j2GILtkzcY — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) July 8, 2025

House Seen Floating Down a River in Ruidoso

JUST IN: House seen floating down a river in Ruidoso, New Mexico, as heavy rain triggers flooding. Residents are being ordered to seek higher ground immediately. "A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW!"… pic.twitter.com/MvVaqB8WuQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2025

