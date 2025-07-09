New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface

Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village.

New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface

Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village.

New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface
A screengrab of the video shows house floating down a river in Ruidoso, New Mexico, as heavy rain triggers flooding. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 09:07 AM IST

Amid flash floods in Texas, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in the US state of New Mexico. Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village. The development comes after flash floods hit Texas and claimed over 100 lives with 160 people reported missing. ""Do not attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle," NWS Albuquerque said. Texas Floods: Death Toll Surpasses 100; Over 160 People Still Missing After Deadly Floods, Says Governor Greg Abbott.

People Trapped in Their Houses in Riodoso, New Mexico

House Seen Floating Down a River in Ruidoso

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Fooding House New Mexico New Mexico Flash Floods New Mexico Flooding New Mexico Floods river Ruidoso United States Viral Video
You might also like
Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover
Socially

New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface

Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village.

New Mexico Flash Floods: House Floats Down a River in Ruidoso As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface
A screengrab of the video shows house floating down a river in Ruidoso, New Mexico, as heavy rain triggers flooding. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 09:07 AM IST

Amid flash floods in Texas, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in the US state of New Mexico. Multiple videos going viral on video show houses and cars floating away amid flooding in Riodoso, New Mexico. It is also learnt that people were trapped in their houses and cars as heavy rains triggered flooding the US State. One video surfaced online shows a house floating down a river in Ruidoso amid flooding in New Mexico village. The development comes after flash floods hit Texas and claimed over 100 lives with 160 people reported missing. ""Do not attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle," NWS Albuquerque said. Texas Floods: Death Toll Surpasses 100; Over 160 People Still Missing After Deadly Floods, Says Governor Greg Abbott.

People Trapped in Their Houses in Riodoso, New Mexico

House Seen Floating Down a River in Ruidoso

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Fooding House New Mexico New Mexico Flash Floods New Mexico Flooding New Mexico Floods river Ruidoso United States Viral Video
You might also like
Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover
News

Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover
Georgia: Man Leaves His 2 Toddlers in Car for 40 Minutes While Going to Mall in Cobb County, Children Get Roasted As Vehicle's Internal Temperature Reaches 117 Degrees Celsius (Disturbing Video)
World

Georgia: Man Leaves His 2 Toddlers in Car for 40 Minutes While Going to Mall in Cobb County, Children Get Roasted As Vehicle's Internal Temperature Reaches 117 Degrees Celsius (Disturbing Video)
Man Falls Into Cauvery River While Posing for Photo, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)
News

Man Falls Into Cauvery River While Posing for Photo, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)
Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover
News

Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover
Georgia: Man Leaves His 2 Toddlers in Car for 40 Minutes While Going to Mall in Cobb County, Children Get Roasted As Vehicle's Internal Temperature Reaches 117 Degrees Celsius (Disturbing Video)
World

Georgia: Man Leaves His 2 Toddlers in Car for 40 Minutes While Going to Mall in Cobb County, Children Get Roasted As Vehicle's Internal Temperature Reaches 117 Degrees Celsius (Disturbing Video)
Man Falls Into Cauvery River While Posing for Photo, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)
News

Man Falls Into Cauvery River While Posing for Photo, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)
Pune: Off-Duty Fireman Saves 4-Year-Old Girl Clinging to Clinging to 3rd Floor Window Grills in Maharashtra, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral
News

Pune: Off-Duty Fireman Saves 4-Year-Old Girl Clinging to Clinging to 3rd Floor Window Grills in Maharashtra, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
rafale fighter jets
500+K+ searches
गुरु पूर्णिमा कब है
500+K+ searches
dowjones
2000+K+ searches
f1 nico hulkenberg
2000+K+ searches
kea
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results