The US has said that North Korea is not responding to attempts to negotiate the release of a US soldier who fled over its heavily-armed border, BBC reported. As per the reports, US soldier Private Travis King crossed the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), dividing North and South Korea on Tuesday. US Citizen Crosses Into Heavily Fortified North Korea Border Without Authorization, Detained.

North Korea ‘Not Responding to Calls’

