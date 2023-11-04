Various reports and recently surfaced videos suggest that unknown gunmen stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali on Saturday, November 4, inflicting casualties. If reports are to be believed, suspected Tehreek-e-Jihad fighters have forcefully entered the MM Alam Air Base in the region. Three attackers have reportedly been shot down by the security forces. More details are awaited. Suicide Attack in Pakistan Video: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj Ul Haq Narrowly Escape Suicide Bomb Blast in Zhob, Incident Caught on Camera.

Pakistan Air Force Station Attacked

Multiple Pakistani journalists report and videos emerge where reportedly unknown gunmen have stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali, inflicting casualties. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/krvyXtG9Hg — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Videos of Reported Attack Surface

Massive *Resistance* attack in #Pakistan. Suspected Tehreek-e-Jihad *Resistance Fighters* Armed to the teeth [6 to 8 in numbers] used a ladder to enter the MM Alam Air Base in Mianwali, Punjab Province, Pak. The *Resistance Fighters* are believed to have destroyed several planes. pic.twitter.com/nFAECs0vEK — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) November 4, 2023

#Pakistan Security forces foiled an attack on a training airbase in #Mianwali, the ISPR said, as terrorists targeted the military installation. 3 terrorists were killed as the troops deployed at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airbase reacted swiftly to the attack, the ISPR said,… pic.twitter.com/RDoyn0zJSP — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) November 4, 2023

