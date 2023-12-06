A fire broke out at a building near Ayesha Manzil in Federal B Area of Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, December 6. Videos showed black smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed the structure. Firefighters could also be seen attempting to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. Pakistan Fire: At Least 11 Killed, 22 Other Injured After Blaze Erupts in Karachi Shopping Mall, Videos Surface.

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out in Arshi shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Jy93OndwJn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 6, 2023

Breaking: Fire erupts near Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Karachi. A person named Mustafa injured, fire labeled third-degree. Arshi Mall's 4 floors, ground/mezzanine commercial. Flames engulf furniture market and flats. 10 people safely rescued.#Karachi #Fire #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WjSBgSiy2e — Raftar (@raftardotcom) December 6, 2023

Horrifying Fire at Ayesha Manzil, #Karachi Horrible fire erupts at famous shopping mall and residential apartments in Federal B Area town (Arshi Shopping mall). May Allah keep everyone safe. Residents are still inside the building. pic.twitter.com/KEukd6nkPp — Ahmed (@ThisahmedR) December 6, 2023

