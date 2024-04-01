A viral video on social media shows IBA students of Pakistan's Karachi walking out of the Coca-Cola recruitment drive. In the 1-minute 38-second video clip students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi are seen holding placards and standing up and walking out of the Coca-Cola recruitment drive when an official of the company starts speaking. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, March 27 when the students walked out on their potential recruiter, Coca-Cola. The video shows the students holding banners against the war in Gaza before leaving the auditorium. The video which has now gone viral on the internet has also earned praise from the alumni of the institute. Fake Coca Cola: Viral Video Shows Men Filling Coke Bottles With Adulterated Soft Drink in Pakistan’s Punjab, Netizens Express Shock.

IBA Students Walk out of Coca-Cola Recruitment Drive

IBA Karachi students, walking out from Coca-Cola recruitment drive is a Big deal if one puts it in perspective -- Its a recruitment drive so I guess students belong to final year, mostly from middle class, being crushed under hyper inflation and feeling the heat of expectations… pic.twitter.com/1pzaevM2py — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) March 30, 2024

