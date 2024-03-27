Pakistan Day 2024 special memorial service was held at the Westminster Abbey. In keeping with the past practice, Pakistani flag was also flown on top of the north tower of the Abbey. Pakistan High Commission in UK shared a video of Pakistani flag being hoisted on north tower of the Westminster Abbey in London. As per details, Abbey organized a special Evensong in connection with the National Day of Pakistan. Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of Lahore Resolution, under which a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian empire demanded by Muslim League was passed on March 23, 1940. Pakistan Day 2020 Date: Significance and History of Republic Day Commemorating the Adoption of First Constitution of India’s Neighbouring Nation Pakistan.

Pakistan Day 2024

