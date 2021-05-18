Palestine-Israel Conflict: Emmanuel Macron, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Abdullah II Hold Talks on Ceasefire

#UPDATE France's President Macron (R), Egyptian counterpart Sisi (L) and Jordan's King Abdullah II (on screen) are holding talks aimed at seeking a ceasefire in conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the French presidency says pic.twitter.com/7YqsJeEAIH — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)