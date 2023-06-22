Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday, 22 June, at the White House. Marking the occasion, PM Modi presented Bidens with special gifts. Indian Prime Minister extended a special sandalwood box to President Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, with sandalwood sourced from Karnataka's Mysore. PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome by Joe Biden, Jill Biden Photos and Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Received by US President and First Lady at White House.

PM Modi Presents US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill With Gifts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges special gifts with President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/IdHIgo2doA — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Special Sandalwood Box

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a special sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. pic.twitter.com/fsRpEpKJ4W — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Lab-Grown Green Diamond:

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

