Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet Pope Francis on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues and also invited him to India. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013, invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took social media to shared a post seen hugging Pope Francis with a caption, "Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India".

