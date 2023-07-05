The horrifying video of a Los Angeles County deputy throwing a black woman to the ground and using pepper spray on her went viral on social media, prompting an inquiry. The incident took place on June 24 in Lancaster in front of the WinCo grocery store, according to Fox News. The police were detaining a man and a woman who were suspected of stealing from the grocery store, the department said. US: Indian-Origin Man Abuses Another Indian, Hurls Racist Slurs in California, Charged With Hate Crime (Watch Video).

Cop Throws Black Woman on Ground in California

This is Lancaster, California. A Los Angeles county sheriffs deputy throws a Black woman to the ground and brutalized her for filming them arresting her husband. Filming the police is not illegal. This is brutality. Arrest this pig. pic.twitter.com/BKg9dnZX7M — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 4, 2023

