Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana, the children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be known as prince and princess, according to a report in Reuters. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have used their daughter's royal title for the first time in order to announce that Princess Lilibet has been christened. Besides Princess Lilibet Diana, Prince Archie has also been christened.

King Charles III Coronation: British Monarch Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Event As Couple Undecided If They Will Go.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana Christened

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened https://t.co/XG23OshowM pic.twitter.com/OwFTSgD93u — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)