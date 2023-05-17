Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were reportedly said to be involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase involving paparazzi. As per a report by Sky News, the trio were allegedly involved in a "catastrophic" car chase after they were followed by paparazzi. The incident is said to have taken place after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York. Duke of Sussex' spokesperson said, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers." Odd Man Out! Prince Harry Was All Alone at Father, King Charles III Coronation Spectacle.

