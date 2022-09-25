On Sunday, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said that Russia's war has killed 391 children and injured 773 since February. "The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 400 children have been killed or injured," the Prosecutor General's Office reported. On Saturday, Ukraine shot down four Russian aircraft. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces recently shot down two Russian Su-30 jets, one Su-25 and one Su-34. Meanwhile, Ukraine has filed a lawsuit at the ICJ nearly seven months ago, urging it to rule that Russia used “genocide” as a pretext for invasion.

Highest Number of Casualties Was Documented in Donetsk Oblast

