Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday killed 16 people, the prosecutors said. According to reports, local prosecutors in Ukraine's Kherson region have also introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting Friday. It must be noted that Ukraine has announced a 58-hour curfew from Friday in the frontline city of Kherson. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt Claim: Ukraine Dismisses Russia's Allegation of Drone Attack, Says 'Moscow Preparing for Large-Scale Terrorist Attack'.

Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Kherson Region Kills 16

#BREAKING Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region kill 16: prosecutors pic.twitter.com/WJyjFNKtc9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2023

