Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Wednesday lashed out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After the UK Prime Minister repeatedly tried to ask - rather than answer - questions, Hoyle intervened, reported BBC. He told Johnson, "Prime minister, sit down. I'm not going to be challenged, you may be the prime minister of this country but in this House I'm in charge."

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

"Sit down... you may be the prime minister of this country, but in this House, I'm in charge" Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle tells Boris Johnson "it's not 'Leader of the Opposition's Questions'" #PMQs https://t.co/c0JWtOuboX pic.twitter.com/qjKpIbOfwm — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 17, 2021

