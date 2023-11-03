On the 28th day of the brutal war between Israel and Palestine, the official Arabic Language account of Israel on X has shown all of the Palestinian territories as its own. "Small in area but mighty in determination", the caption of the post read in Arabic. Meanwhile, the number of civilian deaths is increasing in Gaza, and Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands of people, according to Palestinian authorities. A spokesperson for Israel's government stated that a ceasefire "is not on the table at all" and that the "encirclement" of Gaza City has been accomplished. Hamas Battalion Commander Eliminated: Israel Defence Forces Claims It Killed Mustafa Dalul During Overnight Combat Operations.

Israel’s Official Account Shows All of Palestinian Territories as its Own

BREAKING: Israel’s official Arabic language account shows all of the Palestinian territories as Israel pic.twitter.com/qaSTnhNyZV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 3, 2023

