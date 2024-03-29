South Carolina is grappling with a financial mystery as approximately USD 1.8 billion has been found in a state bank account, with no clear understanding of its origins or intended purpose. The funds, which have accumulated over the past decade, are now under scrutiny by both state and private accountants. This puzzling discovery is the latest in a series of issues with the state’s financial records, following the resignation of South Carolina’s top accountant last year. The USD 1.8 billion in question represents actual cash deposits, further deepening the intrigue. Lawmakers are now seeking answers, questioning why such a substantial sum was left idle in the first place and why no corrective measures were taken earlier. ‘War Criminal’: Joe Biden’s Fundraiser Inside Radio City Music Hall in New York Draws Massive Protest As Pro-Palestine Protestors Shout Slogans Against US President (Watch Video).

USD 1.8 Billion in South Carolina Account

