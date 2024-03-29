A large crowd of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered at Radio City Music Hall in the heart of Manhattan in New York city, coinciding with a fundraiser event headlined by US President Joe Biden. The protesters were there to voice their demands for a ceasefire in the embattled region of Gaza and an end to what they termed as “Israeli genocide”. The demonstrators, who were part of the “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” rally, held a congregational prayer and proudly displayed Palestinian flags. They also carried banners with potent messages such as “Stop Gaza genocide”, “Smash imperialism & Zionism”, and “Biden/Democratic party = war criminals”. The fundraiser, which was also graced by the presence of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, managed to raise an impressive USD 25 million. This amount set a new record for the largest sum raised at a political event, according to Biden’s campaign. US President Joe Biden Shows Support for Palestinians, Says 'Palestinians Had Nothing To Do With Hamas’s Appalling Attacks'.

Protest in NYC

JUST IN - Amid massive protest outside, protesters disrupt Biden's star-studded fundraiser inside Radio City Music Hall in NYC pic.twitter.com/jrrnXNb6Q6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2024

