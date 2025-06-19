Chaos erupted on a Southwest Airlines flight at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after 32-year-old Leanna Perry, reportedly intoxicated, caused a late-night disturbance around 1 am Tuesday. Viral video footage shows Perry grabbing another woman’s hair, screaming profanities like “fat a** bitch” and “ugly a** bitch,” while physically attacking passengers and staff. Despite being clearly caught in the act, she bizarrely denied holding anyone’s hair. As airline staff tried to restrain her with zip-ties, she collapsed between seats, shouted “F**k you!” and continued kicking violently. The confrontation prompted concern among passengers, with some pleading for help. Port Authority Police arrested her on aggravated assault charges. Southwest Airlines praised its staff’s professionalism and confirmed Perry was denied boarding and taken into custody after receiving medical attention. Woman Strips Naked on Southwest Airlines Flight: Video Shows Passenger Causing Chaos Inside Houston-Phoenix Plane As She Strips Naked and Starts Screaming.

Southwest Flight Chaos

NEW: Drunk Southwest Airlines passenger arrested after having a meltdown on a plane before takeoff at LaGuardia Airport. 32-year-old passenger Leanna Perry was seen kicking and screaming on the ground after assaulting a woman on the plane. "Your boyfriend’s d**k is like… pic.twitter.com/nhaX4lHs7m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2025

