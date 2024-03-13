Japan’s Space One experienced a setback during its maiden flight when the small rocket it launched exploded shortly after take-off, as shown in a video released on Wednesday. The four-stage solid-fuel rocket, measuring 18 metres (59 feet), detonated mere seconds post lift-off, which was scheduled just after 11:01 am. The explosion resulted in a large cloud of smoke, a fire, and scattered rocket fragments near the launch pad, accompanied by firefighting water sprays. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and there is no immediate information about any potential injuries. China Restaurant Blast Video: Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion at Eatery in Yanjiao.

Space One Rocket Explodes

BREAKING: Space One rocket explodes during launch from southern Japan pic.twitter.com/8IWiu2bRKa — BNO News (@BNONews) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)