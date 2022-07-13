Rupavahini Corporation, Sri Lanka's National TV Channel went off-air after its premises were surrounded by protesters in Colombo. Meanwhile, After the state of emergency was declared in Sri Lanka, citizens started protesting at the prime minister's residence. Police fired tear-gas shells outside PM's house after protestors started pelting stones at them.

Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air as it suspends its telecasts amid its premises being surrounded by protesters in Colombo, reports Sri Lankan media#SriLankaCrisis — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

