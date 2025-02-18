A dramatic video recently surfaced, allegedly showing a man opening fire on a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle during a street takeover in Compton in the US early Monday morning, February 17. However, the CHP has since clarified that the footage is "misleading" and that the vehicle was not targeted by gunfire, KTLA reported. The incident took place at the intersection of Rosecrans and Atlantic Avenues. The video shows a man approaching the CHP vehicle, holding an object in his hand as bystanders stand nearby. Gunshots can be heard, and the CHP vehicle quickly speeds away from the scene. More details are awaited. US Shocker: Columbia Transgender Migrant Allegedly Stalks, Rapes Teenager Boy in New York City Bathroom; Arrested.

Street Takeover in California?

NEW: Man opens fire on a California Highway Patrol officer in Compton, California during a "street takeover" event on Monday morning. The thug was seen running up to the officer before firing multiple shots. The patrol car then sped off. It's unclear at the moment if the… pic.twitter.com/WDfU4ewzUl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2025

