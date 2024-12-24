The new government in Syria has declared Christmas, December 25, as an official holiday. The Presidency of the Council of Ministers has announced a circular declaring Wednesday, December 25, as an official holiday for all government institutions in celebration of Christmas, local media reported. More details are awaited. Can Syria's Devastated Cultural Heritage Be Rebuilt?

Syria Christmas Holiday

