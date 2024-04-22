In a recent incident, a fire erupted on a crude oil transportation line near Al-Furqlus in Syria's Homs province. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to combat the blaze, which occurred on Sunday, April 21. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, and authorities are investigating its cause and extent of damage. Gas Cylinders Floating in Syria: Thousands of Gas Cylinders Get Swept Away After Flood Water Caused by Heavy Rain Enters Large Fuel Store in Latakia; Video Surfaces.

Crude Oil Transportation Line Fire

#Viralvideo: An oil pipeline caught fire this Sunday in eastern Syria. The incident apparently occurred when unknown people were trying to steal fuel, according to local media.#Syria #Oil #Breaking #Fire #news pic.twitter.com/wHj1uwmlgG — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 22, 2024

Massive fire breaks out and damages oil pipeline in Al Furqlus area in Syria. Authorities are working on dousing the fire. An investigation has been launched into the matter. . . .#syria | #syrianews | #oilpipeline | #firebreaks | #alfurqlus | #LatestNews | #RepublicTV |… pic.twitter.com/Tj7H5bOiEm — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2024

