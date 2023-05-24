Renowned Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted in a rape and sexual coercion case by a Switzerland court. The case was pertaining to an accusation levelled at the former Oxford professor by a woman. She said she had been raped by Ramadan in a Geneva hotel in 2008. Ramadan, a Swiss citizen, is the grandson of Hassan al-Banna, the founder of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood. Switzerland Plane Crash: Pilot, Two Passengers Die as Tourist Aircraft Crashes in Neuchatel.

Tariq Ramadan Acquitted:

